Brian Anderson on his walk-off winner against Padres
Hero of the day Brian Anderson chats with FOX Sports Florida's Jessica Blaylock about his game-winning hit in the bottom of the ninth inning that lifted the Miami Marlins to a win over the San Diego Padres.
