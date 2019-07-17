Rich Hollenberg and Doug Waechter react to CC Sabathia
Video Details
Rich Hollenberg and Doug Waechter share their opinion on the incident between Avisail Garcia and CC Sabathia that caused the benches to clear at the Tampa Bay Rays-New York Yankees matchup on Tuesday, on Rays LIVE the Postgame Show.
