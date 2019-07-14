Ryan Yarbrough on coming up short of combined perfect game
Ryan Yarbrough shares his thoughts on Mike Zunino calling the game from behind the plate, his and Ryne Stanek's perfect game ending in the 9th, and his performance on the mound.
