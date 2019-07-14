Kevin Cash on Rays’ near perfect game, performances of Ryne Stanek, Ryan Yarbrough
Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash comments on the impressive performances by Ryne Stanek and Ryan Yarbrough, the feeling in the dugout in the 9th inning, and performances of players who get the call up from Durham.
