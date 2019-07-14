Ryne Stanek, Ryan Yarbrough detail their near perfect game
Video Details
Tampa Bay Rays’ pitcher’s Ryan Yarbrough and Ryne Stanek join Tricia Whitaker to talk about what was working on the mound today, their conversation after their perfect game was ended in the 9th, and Ryan Yarbrough’s standing O in the dugout.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618