WATCH: Ryne Stanek, Ryan Yarbrough combine for perfect game through 8 innings
Tampa Bay Ray pitchers Ryne Stanek and Ryan Yarbrough combine for a perfect game through 8 innings, being broken up with a leadoff single in the 9th in their 4-1 win over the Baltimore Orioles.
