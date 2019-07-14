Rays beat Orioles, lose perfect game bid in the ninth inning
Video Details
- AL
- AL East
- Baltimore Orioles
- FOX Sports Florida
- Hanser Alberto
- MLB
- Ryan Yarbrough
- Ryne Stanek
- Tampa Bay Rays
-
Ryne Stanek and Ryan Yarbrough were three outs from throwing the first combined perfect game in MLB history before Hanser Alberto knocked a base hit to open the ninth inning. The Rays won the game 4-1.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618