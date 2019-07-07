Travis d’Arnaud on his walk-off HR, gives monster shout-out Rays hitting coach Chad Mottola
Video Details
Travis d'Arnaud describes his walk-off home run with Tricia Whitaker and gives a monster shout-out to Tampa Bay Rays hitting coach Chad Mottola.
