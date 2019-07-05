Brendan McKay gets a shot at the Yankees in his 2nd MLB start
Video Details
- AL
- AL East
- Brendan McKay
- Brendan McKay
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Sun - Rays
- MLB
- New York Yankees
- Tampa Bay Rays
-
The Tampa Bay Rays continue their series against the New York Yankees on Friday night as left-hander Brendan McKay makes his second MLB start.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618