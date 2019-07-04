WATCH: Miguel Rojas 2 RBI day highlighted by leadoff home run
Video Details
Miami Marlins infielder Miguel Rojas stays hot as he leads off the game with his first home run of the season followed by a short blooper into right field for his 2nd RBI of the day in Washington DC.
