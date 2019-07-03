Tommy Pham on Charlie Morton: ‘He’s been fantastic for us all season’
Video Details
"He's been fantastic for us all season."-Tommy Pham talks with Rich Hollenberg about Charlie Morton's play this season and how a focus on setting the tone early has helped the Tampa Bay Rays' offense surge.
