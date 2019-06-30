Rays manager Kevin Cash on All-Star selections of Charlie Morton, Austin Meadows
Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash shares his thoughts on the impact Charlie Morton and Austin Meadows have had this season and what it means to have them selected to the MLB All-Star Game.
