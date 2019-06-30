JT Riddle on Marlins’ 15-hit performance: ‘Every person did their job when they came to the plate.’
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Florida - Marlins
- JT Riddle
- Miami Marlins
- MLB
- NL
- NL East
- Philadelphia Phillies
-
JT Riddle describes the Miami Marlins' 9-6 win over the Philadelphia Phillies as a team effort that showcased their resilience.
