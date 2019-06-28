Kevin Cash has high praise for Rays pitchers after 18-inning game
Video Details
Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash had nothing but praise for the pitching that was on display Thursday after his team pulled out a win over the Minnesota Twins in 18 innings.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618