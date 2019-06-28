Willy Adames on marathon game: ‘I was hyping up in the dugout’
Video Details
- AL
- AL Central
- AL East
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Sun - Rays
- Minnesota Twins
- MLB
- Tampa Bay Rays
- Willy Adames
-
FOX Sports Sun's Tricia Whitaker caught up with Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Willy Adames after the team rallied for three runs in the top of the 18th inning to take down the Minnesota Twins on Thursday night.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618