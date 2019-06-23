Jordan Yamamoto shares some fun facts about himself
Video Details
Miami Marlins starter Jordan Yamamoto tells us a little about himself while enjoying a Philly cheesesteak for the first time with Jessica Blaylock.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618