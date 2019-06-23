Garrett Cooper on Phillies: Sending them home with 3 losses makes everything better
Garrett Cooper collects a career-high of 14 hits and says when the Miami Marlins are winning, everyone is doing their part, as he reflects on the series sweep over the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday afternoon.
