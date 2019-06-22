Wilkin Castillo on his return to the big leagues after 10 years
Miami Marlins catcher Wilkin Castillo talks to Jessica Blaylock on his return to the big leagues, the team’s performance, and his RBI double that helped the Marlins get a 5-3 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday.
