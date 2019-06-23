Jordan Yamamoto starts for Marlins in series finale vs. Phillies
Video Details
Miami Marlins right-hander Jordan Yamamoto will start against the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday for the series finale.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618