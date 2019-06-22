WATCH: Willy Adames homers, prevents run with dart to home plate
Video Details
- AL
- AL East
- AL West
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Sun - Rays
- Kansas City Royals
- MLB
- Oakland Athletics
- Tampa Bay Rays
- Willy Adames
-
Willy Adames homers and prevents a run with a dart to home plate in the Tampa Bay Rays win over the Oakland Athletics.
