Marlins prospect Cody Poteet on his time with Jacksonville
Marlins prospect Cody Poteet from the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp joins us to talk about his success this season, his pitch arsenal, playing at UCLA, Jordan Yamamoto’s call up, and playing for the Jumbo Shrimp.
