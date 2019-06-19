Blake Snell confident he’ll figure out issues that plagued him vs. Yankees
Video Details
After the shortest outing of his career, Tampa Bay Rays left-hander Blake Snell says he likes how his pitches are coming out of his hand but that he has to be able to attack the zone more and flourish with his fastball.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618