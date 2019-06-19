WATCH: Tommy Pham and Travis d’Arnaud double, record multi-hit performances in loss
Tampa Bay Rays Tommy Pham and Travis d'Arnaud both notch doubles, as well as, mult-hit performances in their game 2 loss to the New York Yankees.
