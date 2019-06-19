WATCH: Marlins catch hot hand at the plate
Video Details
- Brian Anderson
- Brian Anderson
- FOX Sports Florida
- Miami Marlins
- Miguel Rojas
- MLB
- NL
- NL Central
- NL East
- St. Louis Cardinals
-
The Miami Marlins came out of the gate with their bats swinging in tonight's Game 2 matchup against the Cardinals to take a dominant 6-0 win.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618