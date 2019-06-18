Jordan Yamamoto makes 2nd career start as Marlins continue series in St. Louis
The Miami Marlins have rookie right-hander Jordan Yamamoto on the mound Tuesday night as they continue their series against the St. Louis Cardinals.
