Jordan Yamamoto on his debut and start: ‘At first I was really nervous…’
Miami Marlins starter Jordan Yamamoto talks about the victory over the St. Louis Cardinals, discussing the last 24 hours, the team’s contributions, his first RBI single and his Major League debut as a starter for the Marlins on Wednesday night.
