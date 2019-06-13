Garrett Cooper reflects on grand slam: ‘Just to get that fastball down and in is what I was looking for’
Video Details
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Florida - Marlins
- Garrett Cooper
- Jordan Yamamoto
- Miami Marlins
- MLB
- NL
- NL East
-
Miami Marlins outfielder Garrett Cooper talks to Kelly Saco about his grand slam and Jordan Yamamoto’s Marlins debut, as he reflects on the 9-0 win over the St.Louis Cardinals Wednesday night.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618