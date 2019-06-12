Jordan Yamamoto makes big league debut as Marlins look to avoid being swept by Cardinals
Video Details
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Florida - Marlins
- Jordan Yamamoto
- Miami Marlins
- MLB
- NL
- NL Central
- NL East
- St. Louis Cardinals
-
The Miami Marlins look to rally behind Jordan Yamamoto in his big league debut in Game 3 of the series against the Cardinals.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618