WATCH: Charlie Morton tosses 7 scoreless innings, strikes out 8 against Tigers
Tampa Bay Rays starter Charlie Morton pitched seven scoreless innings and acquired eight strikeouts in game two against the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday night.
