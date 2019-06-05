Rays Live: Patrick Kinas gives an update on the Durham Bulls
Video Details
Durham Bulls play-by-play announcer, Patrick Kinas, joins Tampa Bay Rays LIVE the pregame show to talk Brendan McKay and others, players in the AAA and to share some updates on the Bulls.
