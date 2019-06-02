Cancer Survivor Kade Lynch talks his journey back to the field and supporting the Rays
The Rays are hosting a special group of cancer survivors from John Hopkins All Children’s Hospital today and we were joined by Kade Lynch, who is two years in remission, about his journey back to the baseball field and cheering on the Rays!
