HOME RUN: Kevin Kiermaier hits a 2-run HR putting the Rays on the board against Twins
Video Details
- AL
- AL Central
- AL East
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Sun - Rays
- Kevin Kiermaier
- Minnesota Twins
- MLB
- Tampa Bay Rays
-
Tampa Bay Rays center-fielder Kevin Kiermaier hits a 2-run home run in the 2nd inning to drive in Christian Arroyo, and put the Rays on the board against the Minnesota Twins Friday night.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618