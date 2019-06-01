Emilio Pagan almost gets hit in face with ball: ‘Luckily it just grazed off my cheek…I was lucky’
Video Details
- AL
- AL Central
- AL East
- Emilio Pagán
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Sun - Rays
- Miami Marlins
- Minnesota Twins
- MLB
- NL
- NL East
- Tampa Bay Rays
-
Miami Marlins right-hander Emilio Pagan shares his experience on almost being hit in the face off of Jonathan Schoops’ single from the Minnesota Twins Friday night.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618