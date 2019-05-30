Sergio Romo on 9th inning: It’s kinda fun playing against my old teammates
Miami Marlins right-hander Sergio Romo talks about taking the mound against his old teammates in the ninth inning, as he explains the 4-2 win over the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday.
