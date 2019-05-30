WATCH: Neil Walker, Harold Ramirez hit RBIs and Sergio Romo gets the save against Giants
Neil Walker hits an RBI double in the 7th, Harold Ramirez singles in the 8th and Sergio Romo gets the save to give the Marlins a series victory over the San Francisco Giants Wednesday night.
