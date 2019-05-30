Garrett Cooper gives injury update, talks about series win over Giants
Miami Marlins outfielder Garrett Cooper talks about the 4-2 win over the San Francisco Giants, describing how the Miami Marlins have been stepping up their game and how he’s been getting in the rhythm of things.
