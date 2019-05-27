Don Mattingly on Jose Urena’s outing, Marlins approach at the plate
Video Details
- Curtis Granderson
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Florida - Marlins
- Jose Urena
- José Ureña
- Miami Marlins
- MLB
- NL
- NL East
-
Marlins manager Don Mattingly reflects on Jose Urena’s outing, the Marlins approach at the plate, and Curtis Granderson’s clutch grab in the 9th inning.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618