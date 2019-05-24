WATCH: Tommy Pham, Avisail Garcia, Willy Adames mash homers early in Rays’ win
Tommy Pham, Avisail Garcia, and Willy Adames mash homers early in the Tampa Bay Rays' win over the Cleveland Indians.
