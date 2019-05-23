Austin Brice on Marlins’ 5-game winning streak: ‘We’re here to win’
Video Details
- AL
- AL Central
- Austin Brice
- Detroit Tigers
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Florida - Marlins
- Miami Marlins
- MLB
- NL
- NL East
-
Austin Brice and the bullpen closed the game with a 6-3 victory over the Tigers to stamp their 5-game winning streak.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618