WATCH: Harold Ramirez gets 1st career homer, last out help to Marlins earn 4th straight win
Miami Marlins outfielder Harold Ramirez hits his first career home run and gets the last out to help Marlins win the series opener in extra innings, and gain their 4th straight victory.
