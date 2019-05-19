Marlins righty Sandy Alcántara on his 1st career complete game, shutting out Mets
Miami Marlins right-hander Sandy Alcántara chats with Kelly Saco about his first complete game, shutting out the Mets, and completing the sweep Sunday afternoon.
