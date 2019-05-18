Blake Snell credits Rays’ pitching staff, newly acquired catcher Erik Kratz for win over Yankees
Blake Snell (6.0 IP) credits the Tampa Bay Rays' pitching staff, team defense, and newly acquired catcher Erik Kratz for the extra-innings win over the Yankees.
