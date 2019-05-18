WATCH: Brandon Lowe, Austin Meadows homer in Rays’ 2-1 extra-innings win over Yankees
Brandon Lowe and Austin Meadows homer in the Tampa Bay Rays' 2-1 extra-innings win over the New York Yankees.
