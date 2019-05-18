Garrett Cooper says he’s happy to be back and get the win
Video Details
Miami Marlins’ outfielder Garrett Cooper says he feels good about the win over the New York Mets Friday night, and talks about his progress after returning to the team due to injuries.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618