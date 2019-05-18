WATCH: Willy Adames homers, Brandon Lowe knocks in 23rd RBI in Rays’ 4-3 loss to Yankees
Video Details
- AL
- AL East
- Brandon Lowe
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Sun - Rays
- MLB
- New York Yankees
- Tampa Bay Rays
- Willy Adames
-
Willy Adames homers and Brandon Lowe knocks in his 23rd RBI of the seasons in the Tampa Bay Rays' loss to the New York Yankees.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618