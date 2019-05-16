Kevin Cash on Anthony Bemboom’s first big league hit, how pitching staff worked out of jams
Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash on Anthony Bemboom's first two big league hits and his knee injury, and how the pitching staff did an outstanding job of getting out of jams in tonight's 1-0 win.
