Anthony Bemboom talks about his 1st big league hit, tweaking his knee
Video Details
Anthony Bemboom discusses how it feels to get his first #MLB hit and how frustrating it was when he learned he had tweaked his knee in the Tampa Bay Rays 1-0 win.
