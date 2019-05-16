Willy Adames discusses Rays’ defense, upcoming series vs. Yankees after mini-sweep in Miami
Video Details
- AL
- AL East
- Anthony Bemboom
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Sun - Rays
- MLB
- New York Yankees
- Tampa Bay Rays
- Willy Adames
-
Tampa Bay Rays SS Willy Adames discusses Anthony Bemboom's first big league hit, team defense tonight, and the upcoming series vs. Yankees with Tricia Whitaker after the mini-sweep in Miami.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618