WATCH: Anthony Bemboom’s has first two big league hits in Rays’ win over Marlins
Video Details
- AL
- AL East
- Anthony Bemboom
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Sun - Rays
- Miami Marlins
- MLB
- NL
- NL East
- Tampa Bay Rays
-
Anthony Bemboom's has his first two big league hits in the Tampa Bay Rays' shutout win over the Miami Marlins.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618