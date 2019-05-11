Tyler Glasnow on exiting game in 6th inning with right forearm tightness
Video Details
Tyler Glasnow talks about exiting the game in the 6th inning with right forearm tightness after the Tampa Bay Rays' 4-3 loss to the Yankees.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618